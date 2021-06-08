National Best Friends Day 2021: Cutest Celeb Friendships

These two ladies have been best friends ever since they starred together in I Can Do Bad All by Myself in 2009. They’re incredibly supportive of each other. When Henson got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Blige said of her, “You have been a total inspiration to me. We meet people in the industry and they're not nice. I've never had a friend that I can call while I'm on set and say, 'How do I do this as an actress' and you helped me when I needed help. And in my mind, that's rare, because people don't share and you're a sharer. So thank you for being a giver and a sharer."