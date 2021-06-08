National Best Friends Day 2021: Cutest Celeb Friendships
June 8, 2021
Tuesday (June 8) is National Best Friends Day. This holiday is more meaningful than ever this year, too. Following a year of separations and hangouts over Zoom, BFFs across the country are starting to reunite. In honor of this special day, here's a look at some of our favorite—and, occassionally, unexpected—celebrity BFFs. From Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart to Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, these famous besties remind us how lucky we are to have our own tight knit friendships.
1. Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart
Despite their 30-year age difference, this surprising friendship has been going for a decade. The duo went from cooking together on The Martha Stewart Show to having a joint cooking show on VH1 called Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party.
2. Beyonce Knowles, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams
There’s no iconic trio like this one. The former members of Destiny’s Child have been tight for at least 20 years. Rowland has described their friendship saying, "(it’s) really a gift, because we've known each other for so long and the industry doesn't really make friendships. And I'm just so grateful for them and they are a highlight of my life. Not professionally, but our friendship and our sisterhood—you're going to make me cry.”
3. Cara Delevigne and Rihanna
These two fashion icons have a very close bond, Delevigne once said “No matter where either of us are in the world, we know we can just pick up the phone and unload on each other, and that we are always ready to listen or offer advice.”
4. Salma Hayek and Penelope Cruz
Hayek and Cruz have been friends for more than 20 years! Salma has even referred to Penelope as her “soul sister.”
5. Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore
These besties have had a bond since they were teenagers. They first worked together on Charlie’s Angels and have been lifetime friends since.
6. Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox
With 20 years under their belts, Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox are as tight as Rachel and Monica, the characters they play on the hit series Friends.
7. Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams
The Game of Thrones sisters are pretty much sisters off-screen too, they have matching ink to prove it too!
8. Donald Faison and Zach Braff
Faison and Braff are another pair of best friends that also played BFFs on screen. After hitting it off during a Scrubs read-through, the two were inseparable.
9. George Clooney and Julia Roberts
You can thank Ocean’s Eleven for this beautiful friendship. Their friendship has evolved from on set pranks to Clooney considering Roberts as a part of the family.
10. Anne Hathaway and Hugh Jackman
These two have had nothing but the best things to say about each other ever since they worked together on Les Miserables.
11. Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah
When Smith was a teen she convinced a promoter to introduce her to Queen Latifah and the two hit it off right off the bat. Since then, they’ve starred together in Set It Off and Girl’s Trip.
12. Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph
Can you believe these ladies knew each other for 10 years before ever making Bridesmaids? They first met at a bridal shower hosted by Melissa McCarthy then later ended up on SNL together.
13. Spike Lee and Samuel L. Jackson
Not only have Lee and Jackson worked on countless films together, but they’ve also been friends for about 37 years! The best buds embraced each other at the 2019 Academy Awards when Jackson presented Lee with his first Oscar for Best Screenplay for BlacKkKlansman.
14. Taraji P. Henson and Mary J. Blige
These two ladies have been best friends ever since they starred together in I Can Do Bad All by Myself in 2009. They’re incredibly supportive of each other. When Henson got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Blige said of her, “You have been a total inspiration to me. We meet people in the industry and they're not nice. I've never had a friend that I can call while I'm on set and say, 'How do I do this as an actress' and you helped me when I needed help. And in my mind, that's rare, because people don't share and you're a sharer. So thank you for being a giver and a sharer."
15. Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale
The Disney duo’s friendship first developed on the set of High School Musical in 2006. Even after a decade, it’s no secret that their friendship is going strong.
Photos: Getty Images