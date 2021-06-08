PHOTOS: Cicada Causes Car Crash In Ohio

Cicadas are back after a 17-year hiatus, and they’re wreaking havoc on the roads.

That’s according to a police agency in Ohio, which responded to a single-vehicle crash that they say was caused by one of the red-eyed insects.

The Cincinnati Police Department tweeted photos of the vehicle with a smashed-in hood on Monday evening (June 7). The driver apparently crashed into a pole at 2600 Riverside Drive because of “a cicada that flew in through an open window striking the driver in the face,” the police department states.

Appropriately, the Cincinnati Police Department hashtagged “Nothing Good Happens With Cicadas.”