Prince Charles Responds To Granddaughter Lilibet's Birth: 'Such Happy News'

Last week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor into the world. Shortly after her arrival, Prince Charles gushed over his new granddaughter at an official engagement.

On Tuesday (June 8), the Prince of Wales gave a speech at a car factory in Cowley, England all about the importance of sustainability in car manufacturing. He took a moment to reflect on why sustainability is more important than ever to him. "The development of technology like electric vehicles, or green hydrogen for that matter for heavy transport, is vital for maintaining the health of our world for future generations, something I am only too aware of today, having recently become a grandfather for the fifth time," he said.

"Such happy news really does remind one of the necessity of continued innovation in this area - especially around sustainable battery technology - in view of the legacy we bequeath to our grandchildren," the proud grandfather continued.