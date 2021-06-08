Trisha Yearwood Praises Garth Brooks For Kennedy Center Honor

On Sunday (June 6), Garth Brooks became a Kennedy Center honoree. He was awarded the prestigious honor for his contributions to the performing arts over the course of his storied country music career. Brooks was honored alongside Debbie Allen, Joan Baez, Midori, and Dick Van Dyke.

Brooks was joined by his wife, Trisha Yearwood, at the ceremony. Yearwood could be seen getting emotional as her husband was honored throughout the evening.

Following the ceremony, Yearwood took to social media to share her own special tribute to Brooks. "Words cannot describe how proud I am of you," she wrote. "To watch you receive this honor was such a privilege. I will be forever grateful to stand by your side & do this life with you! For a moment, on this night, all the world was right. Congrats my Kennedy Center honoree!"