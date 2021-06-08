Trisha Yearwood Praises Garth Brooks For Kennedy Center Honor
By Emily Lee
June 8, 2021
On Sunday (June 6), Garth Brooks became a Kennedy Center honoree. He was awarded the prestigious honor for his contributions to the performing arts over the course of his storied country music career. Brooks was honored alongside Debbie Allen, Joan Baez, Midori, and Dick Van Dyke.
Brooks was joined by his wife, Trisha Yearwood, at the ceremony. Yearwood could be seen getting emotional as her husband was honored throughout the evening.
Following the ceremony, Yearwood took to social media to share her own special tribute to Brooks. "Words cannot describe how proud I am of you," she wrote. "To watch you receive this honor was such a privilege. I will be forever grateful to stand by your side & do this life with you! For a moment, on this night, all the world was right. Congrats my Kennedy Center honoree!"
Words cannot describe how proud I am of you. To watch you receive this honor was such a privilege. I will be forever grateful to stand by your side & do this life with you! For a moment, on this night, all the world was right. Congrats my Kennedy Center honoree! Love, t #KCHonors pic.twitter.com/C9mx9zf0LW— Trisha Yearwood (@trishayearwood) June 6, 2021
Kelly Clarkson, Jimmie Allen and Gladys Knight all paid tribute to Brooks and his career, as well. Brooks thanked his friends on Instagram after the ceremony. "I am humbled and grateful to EVERYONE that has celebrated this music over the years, this is OUR honor TOGETHER," he wrote. "To the singers and players who perform in the show tonight, thank you for making me fall in love with the music all over again. gratitude, respect, love, g."
Congratulations to all the honorees!
Photo: Getty