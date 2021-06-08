Feedback

Why June 8th Matters in Rock History

By Dave Basner

June 8, 2021

It’s June 8th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1991, Bruce Springsteen married E Street Band member Patti Scialfa. They’d go on to have three children together. 

In 1969, Rolling Stones co-founder Brian Jones quit the band. He died a month later.

In 1974, keyboard wizard Rick Wakeman left Yes

In 2003, Led Zeppelin had the number one album in the country with their live set, How The West Was Won.

In 1985, Tears For Fearsbegan a two-week run on top of the singles chart with “Everybody Wants To Rule The World.”

And in 1991, Extreme went to number one on the singles chart with “More Than Words.” 

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Photo: Getty

(H/T: This Day in Music)

