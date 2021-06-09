2021 CMT Music Awards: The Complete Winners List

The CMT Music Awards are back! Country music's biggest stars hit the stage on Wednesday (June 9) to perform, accept their awards and celebrate live music once again.

From Video of the Year to CMT Performance of the Year, there were plenty of trophies to be given out. Here's a list of all the winners from the 2021 CMT Awards:

Video of the Year:

Carrie Underwood & John Legend - “Hallelujah” (Video)

Elle King & Miranda Lambert - “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

Kane Brown - “Worldwide Beautiful”

Keith Urban with P!nk - “One Too Many”

Kelsea Ballerini - “hole in the bottle”

Kenny Chesney - “Knowing You”

Female Video of the Year:

Gabby Barrett - “The Good Ones” (Winner)

Carly Pearce - “Next Girl”

Kelsea Ballerini - “hole in the bottle”

Maren Morris - “To Hell & Back”

Mickey Guyton - “Heaven Down Here”

Miranda Lambert - “Settling Down”

Male Video of the Year:

Kane Brown - “Worship You” (Winner)

Chris Stapleton - “Starting Over”

Darius Rucker - “Beers and Sunshine”

Luke Bryan - “Down To One”

Luke Combs - “Lovin' On You”

Thomas Rhett - “What's Your Country Song”

CMT Performance of the Year:

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey “The Other Girl” (Winner)

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs “1, 2 Many”

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Dan + Shay “I Should Probably Go To Bed”

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus “This Is Us”

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Little Big Town “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

From CMT Crossroads - Nathaniel Rateliff and Margo Price “Twinkle Twinkle”

Best Family Feature:

Taylor Swift — “The Best Day (Taylor’s Version)” (Winner)

Brooke Eden — “Sunroof”

Kane Brown — “Worship You”

Luke Combs — “Forever After All”

Miranda Lambert — “Settling Down”

Russell Dickerson — “Home Sweet”

DUO/GROUP Video of the Year:

Little Big Town - “Wine, Beer, Whiskey” (Winner)

Brothers Osborne - “All Night”

Lady A - “Like A Lady”

Old Dominion - “Never Be Sorry”

Parmalee and Blanco Brown - “Just The Way”

Runaway June - “We Were Rich”

Breakthrough Video of the Year:

Dylan Scott - “Nobody” (Winner)

Hailey Whitters feat. Little Big Town - “Fillin' My Cup”

HARDY - “Give Heaven Some Hell”

Lainey Wilson - “Things a Man Oughta Know”

Mickey Guyton - “Black Like Me"

Niko Moon - “GOOD TIME (Ride Along Video)”

Collaborative Video of the Year: