Ben Affleck's Romance With Jennifer Lopez Has Jennifer Garner's Approval

Jennifer Garner has reportedly given Ben Affleck her seal of approval to his rekindled romance with Jennifer Lopez.

Back in 2004, Affleck and Lopez called off their engagement after two years together. Later that year, Affleck started dating Garner. They tied the knot in 2005 and went on to have three children together. Sadly, though, they announced their separation back in 2016. Fast forward five years, Affleck has now reconnected with Lopez. As far as Garner is concerned, this development is happy news.

“J. Lo has Jennifer Garner’s seal of approval,” a source told Us Weekly. The two actresses have crossed paths many times over the years, as well, and already thought highly of each other. “J. Lo thinks Jennifer is a kind and wonderful person and an amazing mother.”

Though Affleck and Lopez haven't publicly commented on their renewed romance, another insider revealed their friends believe they are “soulmates." The insider went on to reveal that Affleck and Lopez's friends "say they can see them staying together forever this time around. They love being together and the weekends away they had been spending together have really sealed the deal. They are very much in love.”

Despite their split, Affleck and Garner have remained close. In the years since their separation, Affleck has continued to speak fondly on his ex-wife in interviews. Back in 2019, he called Garner "the most important person" in his life. He praised her on Instagram this past Mother's Day, as well, writing: "So happy to share these kids with you. Luckiest parents in the world. Thanks for all the good you do."

Affleck is surely grateful Garner is on board with his relationship with Lopez, as the pair are reportedly already thinking about their future together.