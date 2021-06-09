Brian Kelley is cookin' up something special for his fans.

On Tuesday (June 8), the Florida Georgia Line singer revealed he has two songs coming out this week. Not only will he be dropping new music, Kelley teased a "big announcement" is coming, too.

"What's good, y'all? Happy Tuesday, hope everybody is well," Kelley began his teaser video, which he posted on Instagram. "Just wanted to say I couldn't be more excited. This Thursday (June 10) at midnight, basically Friday, I got two more songs and two more videos coming out."

After teasing his new songs and accompanying music videos, he told his fans he has a "big, big announcement" coming soon. "It's beach cowboy season, y'all. If you don't know, now you know," he said.