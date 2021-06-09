Feedback

California Nun Pleads Guilty To Stealing $835K To Pay For Gambling Habit

By Bill Galluccio

June 9, 2021

Nun folding hands holding a rosary praying
Photo: Getty Images

A retired nun from Los Angeles has agreed to plead guilty to federal charges for stealing over $800,000 from a Catholic school to fund her gambling habit. Prosecutors said that Mary Margaret Kreuper, 79, used her position as principal at St. James Catholic School in the Los Angeles suburb of Torrance to embezzle $835,000 in tuition and donations.

For ten years of her 28-year tenure as principal, Kreuper directed money from the school's bank accounts, including one that was "established to pay the living expenses of the nuns" into her own coffers.

School officials didn't realize she had been skimming money from their accounts until she retired in 2018.

"Without the knowledge and authorization of St. James School or the Administration, defendant Kreuper then used diverted funds … to pay for expenses that the order would not have approved, much less paid for, including large gambling expenses incurred at casinos and certain credit card charges," officials wrote in the indictment.

Kreuper admitted that she falsified the school's financial records to keep officials in the dark about her scheme. In one instance, she ordered school employees to destroy financial records during a routine audit.

"By falsifying these reports in this way, defendant Kreuper lulled St. James School and the Administration into believing the school's finances were being properly accounted for and its financial assets properly safeguarded, which, in turn, allowed defendant Kreuper to maintain her access and control of the school's finances and accounts and thus, to continue operating the fraudulent scheme," the indictment said.

Kreuper was charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering and faces up to 40 years behind bars.

Chat About California Nun Pleads Guilty To Stealing $835K To Pay For Gambling Habit

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.