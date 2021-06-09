CDC Updates International Travel Guidance For Over 120 Countries

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its international travel guidance for over 120 countries. The agency removed 62 countries from the level 4 travel alert, which discourages any travel to those nations. Those countries included Japan, Canada, Mexico, Italy, France, and Germany, which were moved to the third tier, which advises that unvaccinated passengers should not travel to those destinations.

There are still 65 countries under the level 4 travel alert, including Brazil, Argentina, and the Netherlands. Those countries have reported more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents in the last 28 days.

The CDC also moved 33 countries, including Israel, South Korea, Singapore, and Iceland, into the lowest risk category, which means they have reported less than 50 cases of COVID-19 in the last 28 days.

The CDC said that all passengers entering the United States, including U.S. citizens, must "have a negative COVID-19 test result or documentation of recovery from COVID-19." In addition, masks are still required while flying, even if you are fully vaccinated.

"Fully vaccinated travelers are less likely to get and spread COVID-19. However, international travel poses additional risks, and even fully vaccinated travelers might be at increased risk for getting and possibly spreading some COVID-19 variants," the CDC said. "The COVID-19 situation, including the spread of new or concerning variants, differs from country to country. All travelers need to pay close attention to the conditions at their destination before traveling."

