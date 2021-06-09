H.E.R. Teams Up With Chris Stapleton For 'Hold On' At CMT Awards

Now, this is a collaboration that will go down in CMT Music Awards history.

On Wednesday (June 9), Chris Stapleton teamed up with H.E.R. to perform her hit song 'Hold On.' While H.E.R. took the lead, Stapleton's raspy vocals added even more texture to the track. Not only did H.E.R. and Stapleton show off their vocal talents, but they also took time to shred on their guitars together.