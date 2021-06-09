H.E.R. Teams Up With Chris Stapleton For 'Hold On' At CMT Awards
By Emily Lee
June 10, 2021
Now, this is a collaboration that will go down in CMT Music Awards history.
On Wednesday (June 9), Chris Stapleton teamed up with H.E.R. to perform her hit song 'Hold On.' While H.E.R. took the lead, Stapleton's raspy vocals added even more texture to the track. Not only did H.E.R. and Stapleton show off their vocal talents, but they also took time to shred on their guitars together.
.@ChrisStapleton and @HERMusicx's performance of "Hold On" was absolutely stunning! 🙌 #CMTAwards pic.twitter.com/2GFoDatIL5— CMT (@CMT) June 10, 2021
This was H.E.R.'s first performance at a country music awards show. Stapleton, of course, is a country music veteran.
Ahead of the performance, Stapleton took to Instagram to praise his duet partner. Alongside a black and white photo of the pair, he wrote: “H.E.R. is without a doubt one of the greatest singer/ songwriter/ guitar players on the planet earth. Fact.”
Stapleton also took the stage earlier in the night in a pre-recorded performance of 'Arkansas' from Bonnaroo Farms in Tennessee.