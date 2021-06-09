Feedback

H.E.R. Teams Up With Chris Stapleton For 'Hold On' At CMT Awards

By Emily Lee

June 10, 2021

2021 CMT Music Awards - Show
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 09: H.E.R. and Chris Stapleton perform onstage for the 2021 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 09, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for CMT)
Photo: Getty Images North America

Now, this is a collaboration that will go down in CMT Music Awards history.

On Wednesday (June 9), Chris Stapleton teamed up with H.E.R. to perform her hit song 'Hold On.' While H.E.R. took the lead, Stapleton's raspy vocals added even more texture to the track. Not only did H.E.R. and Stapleton show off their vocal talents, but they also took time to shred on their guitars together.

This was H.E.R.'s first performance at a country music awards show. Stapleton, of course, is a country music veteran.

Ahead of the performance, Stapleton took to Instagram to praise his duet partner. Alongside a black and white photo of the pair, he wrote: “H.E.R. is without a doubt one of the greatest singer/ songwriter/ guitar players on the planet earth. Fact.”

Stapleton also took the stage earlier in the night in a pre-recorded performance of 'Arkansas' from Bonnaroo Farms in Tennessee.

