Ingrid Andress & JP Saxe Perform 'Like That' At CMT Music Awards

Ingrid Andress joined JP Saxe for a memorable performance on Wednesday (June 9) evening. The pair performed Saxe's song 'Like That' at the 2021 CMT Music Awards.

Fans of Saxe will know he was originally set to perform 'Line by Line' with Maren Morris. Just a few days before she was set to perform at the CMT Awards with Saxe, however, Morris announced she was no longer able to attend. “Due to a scheduling conflict, I will not be performing at the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday,” the 'Girl' singer wrote on Instagram. “I know JP Saxe will slay it and I am so excited for his album to come out soon!”

Luckily, Andress was available to take over for Morris. Instead of taking over Morris's parts in 'Line by Line,' Andress and Saxe put a fun, new spin on 'Like That.'