Kane Brown & Chris Young Close Out CMT Awards With 'Famous Friends'

These famous friends really brought down the house on Wednesday (June 9) night at the CMT Music Awards.

Pulling double duty as host and performer, Kane Brown closed out the awards show with a little help from Chris Young. Their pair sang their hit song 'Famous Friends.' Before they even reached the first chorus, Brown and Young had the entire audience up on their feet.

The performance was a celebratory one for the country music stars. Earlier in the night, Young and Brown won the award for Collaborative Video of the Year for 'Famous Friends.'

“Dude, thank you guys so so much! This is one of the few times I’ve gotten on stage to accept an award," Young told his friend and collaborator while accepting their trophy. "Love you mom, my whole family. Thank you for making this real."

Brown thanked the fans for voting, then excitedly told the audience he “got to give [Young] his first CMT Award last year and now this I get to be a part of it this year.”

It sure is nice to have famous friends...especially when they help you win CMT Music Awards!