Luke Bryan Gave Stellar Performance Of 'Down To One' At The CMT Awards

By Ginny Reese

June 10, 2021

2021 CMT Music Awards - Show
Photo: Getty Images

Luke Bryan gave a stellar rooftop performance of his song 'Down to One' at the CMT Awards, and it was lit... literally.

The performance included a beautiful fireworks show that lit up the sky behind him as he wrapped up his song from Assembly Hall in Nashville.

'Down To One' was co-written with Dallas Davidson, Kyle Fishman, and Justin Ebach and is the fourth single from his seventh studio album, Born Here Live Here Die Here.

Bryan told PopCulture:

"The first time I heard it — it was written by one of my dear friends Dallas Davidson, who I've had a lot of success with as a co-writer with through the years — it just sounded like a big ol’ hit. A guy and a girl out there in the middle of nowhere enjoying a moment together. A romantic moment. And I always feel like you’ve gotta have those on an album."

Luke Bryan nominated for Male Video of the Year for his song 'Down To One.' He lost out the category to host Kane Brown for his song 'Worship You.'

See a clip of his performance below:

The 2021 CMT Awards are hosted this year by country music superstars Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown.

