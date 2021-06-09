Feedback

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry 'Couldn't Wait' To Introduce Lili To The Queen

By Emily Lee

June 9, 2021

Photo: Getty Images Europe

Last week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor into the world. The little one is named after her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and her grandmother, the late Princess Diana. Shortly after her arrival, baby Lili was introduced to her namesake via video chat.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex "were very excited and couldn't wait to share that their daughter arrived," a source told People. They reportedly hopped on a video call with Queen Elizabeth as soon as they got home from the hospital.

Though neither the Queen nor the Sussexes have publicly commented on this sweet first encounter, royal historian Robert Lacey explained to People why this moment will have been so special for harry and his grandmother. The pair have a "remarkable bond" that only grew stronger after Princess Diana's tragic death.

"She was a sort of stepmother for both Harry and William," Lacey continued. "We have all focused on her coaching of William as the future King, but we are realizing now the importance of the emotional bonds that she's been able to establish with Harry and their ability to talk to each other directly. That affection remains."

As of now, it's not known when Lili will get to meet her great-grandmother in person. There is some speculation, however, Harry and Meghan will join the rest of the Royal Family for Christmas at the Sandringham Estate this year.

