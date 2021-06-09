Miranda Lambert Joins Jack Ingram & Jon Randall For Sultry CMT Performance

Miranda Lambert teamed up with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall to give an acoustic, sultry performance of 'Tequila Does' at the 2021 CMT Awards.

'Tequila Does' was featured on Lambert's 2019 album Wildcard as well as on The Marfa Tapes that was released earlier this year, reported CMT.

The trio performed the song fireside to kick off CMT's all-new Campfire Sessions Series that will air Thursdays on CMT.

Miranda Lambert is one of the top nominees of the night. She was nominated for multiple awards: Female Video of the Year for her song 'Settling Down' and Best Family Feature for 'Settling Down'.

She was also nominated alongside Elle King in the Collaborative Video of the Year category for 'Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home).' They lost that category to Kane Brown and Chris Young for their song 'Famous Friends.'

See a snippet of the performance below.