Oklahoma Police Department Busts Massive Marijuana Grow Operation

By Ginny Reese

June 9, 2021

Majijuana plants ready to harvest
Photo: Getty Images

A police department in rural Oklahoma recently busted an illegal marijuana grow operation, reported Oklahoma's News 4.

Officers with the Walters Police Department, with the help of the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and Cotton County Sheriff's Office, served a search warrant at a property.

Over 700 marijuana plants and more than 400 pounds of marijuana from an illegal grow operation were found and seized during the search.

The Walters Police Department wrote on Facebook:

"It was a busy day in Walters Oklahoma! Walters Police Department served a search warrant and seized over 700 marijuana plants and over 400 pounds of marijuana from an illegal grow operation with a street value of roughly $500,000. Big thank you to all the agencies that came out to assist."

It was a busy day in Walters Oklahoma! Walters Police Department served a search warrant and seized over 700 marijuana...

Posted by Walters Police Department on Tuesday, June 8, 2021

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics has been working tirelessly to target illegal grow operations across the state.

OBN spokesman Mark Woodward said:

"We are basically looking at this as a criminal organization that is simply using Oklahoma’s medical marijuana program to continue to operate their illegal operation under the guise of a medical marijuana farm."

