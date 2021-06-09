Feedback

PHOTOS: 5 Seconds Of Summer Frontman Reveals He's Been Engaged For Months

By Kelly Fisher

June 9, 2021

KISS 108's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019 - Show
Photo: Getty Images

After keeping it under wraps for months, Luke Hemmings finally revealed that he and his longtime girlfriend — and “best friend” — are engaged.

The 5 Seconds of Summer singer-songwriter posted the news to Instagram on Tuesday (June 8), sharing a few photos of the happy couple’s engagement.

Here’s what Hemmings wrote about his engagement to Sierra Deaton:

“With shaking hands but a full heart I proposed to my best friend earlier this year. I love you Thao and I can’t imagine my life without you ❤️ @sierradeaton

The Instagram post has since garnered more than 1.5 million likes and more than 52,000 comments congratulating him and Deaton.

Deaton also took to Instagram to share the news with a series of photos:

“it was fun keeping this a secret for so long, but my heart is nearly bursting at the seams. can’t wait for forever 🤍 @lukehemmings

The engagement happened back in February, when Hemmings reportedly popped the question in Malibu, California, according to PEOPLE. Hemmings and Deaton started dating in February 2018.

PEOPLE also notes that Hemmings wrote “Not In The Same Way” about Deaton, telling Paper Magazinein an interview last year that “it's about me and my current girlfriend, and she's incredible…She's a beautiful human.”

