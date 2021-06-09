PHOTOS: 5 Seconds Of Summer Frontman Reveals He's Been Engaged For Months

After keeping it under wraps for months, Luke Hemmings finally revealed that he and his longtime girlfriend — and “best friend” — are engaged.

The 5 Seconds of Summer singer-songwriter posted the news to Instagram on Tuesday (June 8), sharing a few photos of the happy couple’s engagement.

Here’s what Hemmings wrote about his engagement to Sierra Deaton:

“With shaking hands but a full heart I proposed to my best friend earlier this year. I love you Thao and I can’t imagine my life without you ❤️ @sierradeaton”

The Instagram post has since garnered more than 1.5 million likes and more than 52,000 comments congratulating him and Deaton.