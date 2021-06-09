Pooh Shiesty has been arrested on a felony aggravated battery charge in Miami, Florida.

According to TMZ, the "Back In Blood" rapper, whose real name is Lontrell Williams, was taken into police custody on Tuesday afternoon (June 8) in connection to an alleged altercation that took place at King of Diamonds strip club on May 30.

Cops say "witnesses told them security staff was escorting Pooh out of the building when, out of nowhere, there was an altercation between Pooh and security staff," TMZ reported of the official police report.

The altercation allegedly began after money fell out of Pooh's pants. Things allegedly escalated after that as the 21-year-old Memphis rapper is said to have "took out his gun and fired off a round toward the ground."

Per the TMZ-obtained police report, one of the strip club's security guards was hit with a bullet in the right ankle and had to be taken to a hospital. When police arrived at the strip club, Pooh had reportedly left the scene.

Prior to his arrest, Pooh was out on bond for unrelated charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and armed battery, stemming from an incident that left two people shot last October.

Photo: Miami Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation