Queen Elizabeth Gave Prince Harry Her Approval For Baby Lilibet's Name

On Friday (June 4), Prince Harry and Meghan Markle became parents for the second time. Their daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, was named after her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and her paternal grandmother, Princess Diana.

Not long after Lilibet's arrival, the BBC's Today program reported Queen Elizabeth was "never asked" about the name choice for her eleventh great-grandchild. The information was credited to an anonymous palace source.

Harry and Meghan were having none of that, though. The couple hit back at the report via their spokesperson in order to set the story straight. "The Duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement, in fact, his grandmother was the first family member he called," the spokesperson said. "During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honor. Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name."

For those who may not know, Lilibet is Queen Elizabeth's childhood nickname. When she was a small child, she had trouble pronouncing Elizabeth. When she tried to say her own name, it sounded more like Lilibet. The name stuck. Both her parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, her sister, Princess Margaret, and her husband, Prince Philip, referred to Her Majesty as Lilibet.

Though Harry and Meghan's daughter's full name is Lilibet, the proud parents intend to call her Lili. This choice is also a sweet nod to another important woman in baby Lili's life—her maternal grandmother, Doria Ragland. Doria is known to refer to Meghan as 'Flower.'