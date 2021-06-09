Feedback

Queen Elizabeth Gave Prince Harry Her Approval For Baby Lilibet's Name

By Emily Lee

June 9, 2021

The Queen, Duke Of Edinburgh, Prince Of Wales & Duchess Of Cornwall Visit Poundbury
POUNDBURY, DORSET - OCTOBER 27: Queen Elizabeth II tours Queen Mother Square on October 27, 2016 in Poundbury, Dorset. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Photo: Getty Images

On Friday (June 4), Prince Harry and Meghan Markle became parents for the second time. Their daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, was named after her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and her paternal grandmother, Princess Diana.

Not long after Lilibet's arrival, the BBC's Today program reported Queen Elizabeth was "never asked" about the name choice for her eleventh great-grandchild. The information was credited to an anonymous palace source.

Harry and Meghan were having none of that, though. The couple hit back at the report via their spokesperson in order to set the story straight. "The Duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement, in fact, his grandmother was the first family member he called," the spokesperson said. "During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honor. Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name."

For those who may not know, Lilibet is Queen Elizabeth's childhood nickname. When she was a small child, she had trouble pronouncing Elizabeth. When she tried to say her own name, it sounded more like Lilibet. The name stuck. Both her parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, her sister, Princess Margaret, and her husband, Prince Philip, referred to Her Majesty as Lilibet.

Though Harry and Meghan's daughter's full name is Lilibet, the proud parents intend to call her Lili. This choice is also a sweet nod to another important woman in baby Lili's life—her maternal grandmother, Doria Ragland. Doria is known to refer to Meghan as 'Flower.'

Chat About Queen Elizabeth Gave Prince Harry Her Approval For Baby Lilibet's Name

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.