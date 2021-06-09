Taylor Swift took home the CMT Music Award for Best Family Feature for the video for her newly-released "The Best Day (Taylor's Version)" — off her Fearless (Taylor's Version) album released back in April — and her reaction will hit you right in the feels and just may make you want to pick up the phone and call your mom.

"The Best Day" was written by Taylor for her mother, Andrea, and in her touching new video, she included home movies and footage of her and mom from growing up over the years, including the beginning of her singing career, holidays and more.

After her CMT Music Award win, Taylor re-tweeted the news, and shared her sweet reaction, simply writing "I LOVE YOU MOM."