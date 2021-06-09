Feedback

Taylor Swift's Reaction To CMT Music Award Win Will Hit You In The Feels

By Taylor Fields

June 10, 2021

The BRIT Awards 2021 - Show
Photo: Getty Images Europe

Taylor Swift took home the CMT Music Award for Best Family Feature for the video for her newly-released "The Best Day (Taylor's Version)" — off her Fearless (Taylor's Version) album released back in April — and her reaction will hit you right in the feels and just may make you want to pick up the phone and call your mom.

"The Best Day" was written by Taylor for her mother, Andrea, and in her touching new video, she included home movies and footage of her and mom from growing up over the years, including the beginning of her singing career, holidays and more.

After her CMT Music Award win, Taylor re-tweeted the news, and shared her sweet reaction, simply writing "I LOVE YOU MOM."

"The Best Day" was included on Taylor's 2008 Fearless album, and then re-recorded for her Fearless (Taylor's Version) album, which was released in April of this year. Swift originally wrote and recorded the track in secret, and surprised her mom with the song which she synced up with home videos, much like her new video, on Christmas Eve. She previously said of the song:

"'The Best Day' is a song that I wrote without telling my mom. I wrote it in the summertime, and I recorded it secretly, too. I had this idea that I wanted to play it for her for Christmas. So when I got the track I synced up all of these home videos from when I was a little kid to go along with the song like a music video, and played it for her on Christmas Eve and she was crying her eyes out."

