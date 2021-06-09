Thomas Rhett Gave Heartfelt Performance Of 'Country Again' At CMT Awards

Thomas Rhett gave a heartfelt performance of his hit song 'Country Again' on the CMT Awards that gave us all the feels.

'Country Again' is featured on Rhett's newly-released 11-song album Side A, and was the second single from the collection. The album throws it back to a more traditional country feel, the kind that literally raised him.

'Country Again' was written by Rhett alongside Zach Crowell and Ashley Gorley.

In an interview with CMT before the show, Rhett explained what the song and his performance is all about. He said:

"Tonight we're singing a song called 'Country Again,' which is the title of the record, the title of the single out on the radio right now. And um, I wrote this song, it was the first song I wrote during lockdown, and I wrote it on Zoom with some writers and I've had this title on my phone for forever. And, it kind of just described the last couple years of my life. You know, just kind of getting to be very, very present at the house and like realizing that there's a lot of things in life that I love to do and I kind of forgot that I love to do."

Thomas Rhett was nominated for Male Video of the Year for his song 'What's Your Country Song.' He lost out the category to host Kane Brown for his song 'Worship You."

See a snippet of his performance below.