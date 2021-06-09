VIDEO: Bear Coaxed Down Telephone Pole In Southern Arizona
By Ginny Reese
June 9, 2021
A brown bear was coaxed down a telephone pole in Southern Arizona on Monday, reported Fox 10 Phoenix.
The incident took place in Willcox, which is in Cochise County.
Lineman Werner Neubauer said, "He was in a pretty dangerous spot. Could've very easily gotten himself electrocuted. He was real close to a phase energized at 7,500 volts. He was in a dangerous spot."
AZ Game & Fish wrote on Twitter, along with a video:
"Warner Neubauer and Efren Gallego of the Sulphur Spring Valley Electric Co-op coaxing a young bear off a utility pole in Willcox yesterday. They cut power to the pole before going up in their boom truck basket. The bear, likely startled up the pole, then moved off uninjured."
Newbauer said:
"When I started going up towards him, he covered his eyes and wouldn’t look at me, it was funny like he was hiding. So he covered his eyes until I got up close and started talking to him like ‘oh I guess he can see me.'"
Newbauer said he didn't feel like he was in any danger. He slid the bear away and it was able to shimmy down the pole.