VIDEO: Bear Coaxed Down Telephone Pole In Southern Arizona

A brown bear was coaxed down a telephone pole in Southern Arizona on Monday, reported Fox 10 Phoenix.

The incident took place in Willcox, which is in Cochise County.

Lineman Werner Neubauer said, "He was in a pretty dangerous spot. Could've very easily gotten himself electrocuted. He was real close to a phase energized at 7,500 volts. He was in a dangerous spot."

AZ Game & Fish wrote on Twitter, along with a video:

"Warner Neubauer and Efren Gallego of the Sulphur Spring Valley Electric Co-op coaxing a young bear off a utility pole in Willcox yesterday. They cut power to the pole before going up in their boom truck basket. The bear, likely startled up the pole, then moved off uninjured."