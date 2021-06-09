VIDEO: Chris Martin Discusses The Making Of New Song 'Higher Power'

Coldplay's Chris Martin discussed the making of the band's new song "Higher Power" in an interview with the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show.

Martin said that the song sort of represents the band's "new sound." He said, "This is kind of our new sound."

According to Martin, the band worked with a producer named Max Martin. He said, "We've been sort of headed toward each other for a long time and really it's been like this dream marriage."

Martin said he still gets nervous to show the producer songs, but says that's a good thing.

Martin said that this particular song came to him in the bathroom when he was washing his hands one day. He jokingly said, "For more than 20 seconds as we're supposed to do." He said that after washing his hands he just sort of started hitting the sink, and that's where the song was born.

There is even one very unique part of the song when the lyrics are sang backward.

The lyrics are, "I'm like a broken record." In the very next line, Martin sings, "Drocer nekorb a ekil mi."

Unlike other popular songs with backward lyrics who edit the line to be backward in post-production, Martin said he sings them "in real human time."

