VIDEO: Joel Madden, Pierre Bouvier, & Jordan Pundik Discuss Pop Punk Tour

Simple Plan and New Found Glory have announced their rescheduled Pop Punk's Still Not Dead Tour. The tour was originally announced back in February of 2020, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now that the tour was rescheduled, both bands are eager to get back on the road. Simple Plan's Pierre Bouvier and New Found Glory's Jordan Pundik discussed the tour with Good Charlotte's Joel Madden.

The three discussed what it's like growing older as musicians and the changing landscape of pop-punk music.

Bouvier discussed some new music from Simple Plan. He said:

"Well, we have new material that we’ve been sitting on for a while. We’re preparing to figure out how to release it."

Pundik discussed New Found Glory's music as well, saying:

"Yeah, we had the album that came out right before COVID happened. And for us, we put out a record, and we usually tour crazy off it. So, it’s been really weird. I think we’re going to, obviously, try and push out a deluxe edition with new artwork."

The three artists joked that the three band should merge for a "big three" tour. Bouvier said:

"You guys know that we’ve always been up for putting together some good packages. So [if] you guys give me a call, we’re ready to go. It’s going to be awesome. Take that thing around the world."

See the full interview below: