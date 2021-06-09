Luke Combs Gives Rocking Performance Of 'Cold As You' At CMT Awards
By Ginny Reese
June 10, 2021
The 2021 CMT Awards kicked off tonight (June 9) with lots of energy, and Luke Combs definitely added to the atmosphere.
Combs gave a rocking performance of 'Cold As You,' from his deluxe album What You See Ain't What You Get.
The song was written with Randy Montana, Jonathan Singleton, and Shane Minor.
Combs poured his heart and his frustration into his performance, comparing the beloved honky tonk to his ex-lover's wrongdoings. He sang:
A bunch of good time numbers on the stall door. A picture of you on a dart board. Them cinder block walls ain't ever been cleaned. Still ain't as dirty as you done me.
Combs was nominated for two different awards tonight: Male Video of the Year for his son 'Down To One' and Best Family Feature for 'Forever After All.'
He's also up for CMT Performance of the Year alongside Brooks & Dunn for their performance of '1, 2 Many' at the 2020 CMT Music Awards. Their performance was beat by hostess Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey for their performance of 'The Other Girl' at the 2020 CMT Music Awards.
The 2021 CMT Awards are hosted by country music superstars Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown.