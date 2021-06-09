Feedback

Luke Combs Gives Rocking Performance Of 'Cold As You' At CMT Awards

By Ginny Reese

June 10, 2021

2021 CMT Music Awards - Show
Photo: Getty Images

The 2021 CMT Awards kicked off tonight (June 9) with lots of energy, and Luke Combs definitely added to the atmosphere.

Combs gave a rocking performance of 'Cold As You,' from his deluxe album What You See Ain't What You Get.

The song was written with Randy Montana, Jonathan Singleton, and Shane Minor.

Combs poured his heart and his frustration into his performance, comparing the beloved honky tonk to his ex-lover's wrongdoings. He sang:

A bunch of good time numbers on the stall door. A picture of you on a dart board. Them cinder block walls ain't ever been cleaned. Still ain't as dirty as you done me.

Combs was nominated for two different awards tonight: Male Video of the Year for his son 'Down To One' and Best Family Feature for 'Forever After All.'

He's also up for CMT Performance of the Year alongside Brooks & Dunn for their performance of '1, 2 Many' at the 2020 CMT Music Awards. Their performance was beat by hostess Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey for their performance of 'The Other Girl' at the 2020 CMT Music Awards.

The 2021 CMT Awards are hosted by country music superstars Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown.

Chat About Luke Combs Gives Rocking Performance Of 'Cold As You' At CMT Awards

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.