Luke Combs Gives Rocking Performance Of 'Cold As You' At CMT Awards

The 2021 CMT Awards kicked off tonight (June 9) with lots of energy, and Luke Combs definitely added to the atmosphere.

Combs gave a rocking performance of 'Cold As You,' from his deluxe album What You See Ain't What You Get.

The song was written with Randy Montana, Jonathan Singleton, and Shane Minor.

Combs poured his heart and his frustration into his performance, comparing the beloved honky tonk to his ex-lover's wrongdoings. He sang:

A bunch of good time numbers on the stall door. A picture of you on a dart board. Them cinder block walls ain't ever been cleaned. Still ain't as dirty as you done me.