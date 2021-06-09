WATCH: Simon Cowell Slams AGT Buzzer For 'Powerful' Ohio Woman With Cancer

Simon Cowell was deeply moved by an Ohio woman’s original song that she performed during her America’s Got Talent audition.

The rendition earned a standing ovation — from the audience and the panel of celebrity judges: Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel — and praise for her “absolutely stunning” voice, according to Cowell.

The “absolutely stunning” voice came from Jane Marczewski, 30, of Zanesville, Ohio. Performing as “Nightbirde,” Marczewski auditioned with her original song “It’s OK,” and opened up about battling cancer.

“‘It’s OK’ is the story of the last year of my life,” Nightbirde said, later opening up: “Last time I checked, I had some cancer in my lungs, in my spine and in my liver.”

“So, you’re not OK?” Mandel replied, and Nightbirde acknowledged, “well, not in every way, no.”

But she doesn’t let that stop her.

“You’ve got a beautiful smile and a beautiful glow. Nobody would know (about your battle with cancer),” Mandel assured her.

Nightbirde believes, “it’s important that everyone knows I’m so much more than the bad things that happen to me.”

Then, the audience heard "It's OK."