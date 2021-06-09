Why June 9th Matters in Rock History

It’s June 9th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1972, Bruce Springsteen signed with Columbia Records and started to assemble the E Street Band from various former bandmates in Asbury Park. Together they began work on his first album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.

In 1977, George Harrison divorced Pattie Boyd, who would then go on to marry George’s friend, Eric Clapton.

In 1978, The Rolling Stones released Some Girls, their first album with guitarist Ronnie Wood as a full member.

In 1989, The Doobie Brothers reformed after a seven-year hiatus.

In 2003, Radiohead released their sixth studio album, Hail to the Thief.

And in 1998, Oasis’ Liam Gallagher got into a brawl with Simply Red singer Mick Hucknall in London. It happened at a hotel bar where Liam, who at the time was 25, approached Mick, who was celebrating his 38th birthday. Gallagher took issue with some things Mick said about the band in a recent interview and berated Hucknall. Mick threw Liam against a wall and security broke them up.

