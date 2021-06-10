7-Eleven To Celebrate Free Slurpee Day For An Entire Month This Year

Free Slurpees are making a comeback at 7-Eleven this summer.

For fans of 7-Eleven Slurpees, July 11 is pretty much a national holiday. Every year on July 11, 7-Eleven gives out free Slurpees to customers in honor of the chain's birthday. Last year, however, 7-Eleven was forced to make the difficult decision to cancel 7-Eleven Day due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As 7-Eleven Day approaches once again, the convenience chain wants to make up for lost time. To celebrate its 94th birthday this year, 7-Eleven won't be giving out free Slurpees for just one day, but rather an entire month.

According to a press release, 7-Eleven will drop one free small Slurpee drink coupon to all 7Rewards loyalty app members on July 1. The coupon will remain valid for the entire month of July. "This gives customers a chance to get their Slurpee on their own terms and have time to decide whether they should choose a classic flavor or one of this summer’s featured flavors - VitaminWater Zero Sugar Gutsy (aka Watermelon Peach), Pineapple Whip and Blueberry Lemonade," the release reads.

After grabbing your free Slurpee, you can still get some sweet deals at 7-Eleven throughout the month of July. Small Slurpees and any grill item, including Big Bite hot dogs, taquitos, Cheeseburger Bites, Buffalo chicken rollers, and eggrolls, will be sold for just $1 each. Delivery through the 7-Eleven app will be free throughout 7-Eleven's birthday weekend of July 10 and 11, as well. Last but certainly not least, loyalty app members can grab birthday cake donuts for just 50 cents on July 11.

7-Eleven will also use its birthday celebration as an occasion to give back, as well, and plans to donate 1 million meals to Feeding America. "While we're celebrating our birthday month, we are also mindful that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a lasting impact on many families," Marissa Jarratt, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of 7-Eleve, said in a statement. "We know how important it is to come together and help the communities we serve in times of trouble. Our commitment to provide one million meals this year and in 2020, along with our Round Up for Rewards program this winter, bookends an impactful year."