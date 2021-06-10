Chris Lane and Wife Lauren Welcome First Child: See The Sweet Announcement

Chris Lane and Lauren Lane are officially parents! The couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Dutton Walker.

On social media, the couple shared the happy news with some videos and photos. Along with a video of his first time holding his son, Lane shared, "Words can’t describe the love i feel inside my heart for this little man! Thanks for all the prayers. I will never understand how @laurenlane birthed a 9 pound baby! DUTTON WALKER LANE welcome to the world."

Lauren also shared a few sweet photos of her and Chris each holding their new baby at the hospital, and wrote along with it, "Dutton Walker Lane born June 8th, 2021. Your dad and I can’t get enough of all 9 pounds of you. Now back to baby cuddles and praising Jesus over and over again for this little miracle!!"

See the sweet posts below: