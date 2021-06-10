Ed Sheeran Announces 'Bad Habits,' First Solo Single In Four Years

Sheeran has been teasing new music over the last few weeks. Last month, after he shared that "something's cookin'" with a photo of him with a guitar, he shared another photo of what looks like it could be from a music video shoot, wearing his red suit. He jokingly wrote along with another photo, "When clubs reopen. Expectation vs reality."

Then, a week ago, Ed shared a video featuring Courteney Cox as the Friends actress played piano while Sheeran played guitar and sang a little bit. He captioned the clip, "25th June."

Finally, over the last few days, he shared one photo with his hands behind his head along with the caption, "The moment you realise your first solo single in 4 years is coming out in a few weeks," followed by another photo dressed as a vampire. He shared, "The nails were a nightmare to try and take a piss with. Wouldn’t recommend."