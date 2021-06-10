Here's What To Expect From E3 This Year

E3, the biggest video game convention of the year, kicks off this weekend. This year the event will be virtual, and you can watch live as the biggest developers reveal teasers, trailers, and updates on their latest games.

E3 starts on Saturday, June 12, and runs through June 15. Nintendo, Microsoft, Ubisoft, Square Enix, Capcom, Take-Two Interactive, and others are scheduled to host panels and showcases throughout the weekend.

Here's what you can expect to be revealed during their presentations.

Ubisoft

Ubisoft will kick off E3 on Saturday and is expected to release information about For Honor, Watch Dogs: Legion, and The Crew 2. The developer is also expected to showcase the first gameplay footage of the next Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six game.

Ubisoft will also be providing updates on Far Cry 6 along with details about new content for Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Rainbow Six Siege.

XBOX and Bethesda

After securing the rights to Bethesda's collection for GamePass, all eyes will be on the joint presentation by both companies on Sunday. They already announced the presentation will include gameplay footage from Battlefield 2042, but what else could be in store? More details and gameplay footage from Forza Horizon 5 or Age of Empires IV or maybe Halo Infinite? Perhaps they will provide some much-anticipated information about The Elder Scrolls 6, which they first announced at E3 in 2018.

Square Enix

Square Enix will be unveiling a brand new game developed by Eidos Montreal, the same developer that worked on Marvel's Avengers. Could this be the rumored Guardians of the Galaxy game?

Square Enix is also going to reveal more details about the next installment of DLC for Avengers. Black Panther: War for Wakanda is slated to be released sometime this summer.

The company hasn't made any mention of Final Fantasy games, but it is possible they could show fans some early footage from the announced Final Fantasy 16.

Warner Bros. Games

Warner Bros. Games is going to focus its short presentation on Back 4 Blood, the spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead.

Take-Two Interactive

Take-Two Interactive hasn't provided any hints about what it will reveal during its showcase but will be hosting a panel discussion about diversity, equity, and inclusion in the video game industry.

Capcom

Capcom will be providing more details about several games during its showcase on Monday afternoon, including Resident Evil Village, Monster Hunter Rise, and Monster Hunter Stories 2.

Nintendo

Nintendo will headline E3 on Tuesday. Nintendo said the panel will focus on software titles and is expected to reveal new details about Metroid and The Legend of Zelda, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year. Could Nintendo provide details about the much-anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild? While there aren't many details about what Nintendo plans to announce, there are plenty of rumors that it could unveil the Switch Pro.

There are always a few surprises at E3, so you don't want to miss a minute of the action.

iHeartRadio will have all the latest information from the E3, and you can watch it live this weekend. Check out the full schedule below.