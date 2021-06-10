Feedback

How To Watch Maroon 5's iHeartRadio Album Release Party

By Taylor Fields

June 11, 2021

Maroon 5 has officially dropped their new album, JORDI, and on Monday, June 14th, the band is celebrating their new music during their exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party.

JORDI, dedicated to their late manager Jordan Feldstein, is Maroon 5's seventh full-length album and follows 2017's Red Pill Blues. The new record includes their previously-released songs "Beautiful Mistakes" featuring Megan Thee Stallion and "Nobody's Love," in addition to guest appearances from Stevie Nicks, blackbear, H.E.R., Jason Derulo, Anuel AA, Tainy and Bantu. JORDI also features a remix of "Memories" featuring YG and the late Nipsey Hussle, as well as another posthumous collab with Juice WRLD called "Can't Leave You Alone."

Maroon 5's iHeartRadio Album Release Party will feature a performance from the band, and Adam Levine will talk about the making of JORDI and more during a special Q&A hosted by iHeartRadio's Valentine.

How to Watch

Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of the exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Maroon 5 on Monday, June 14th at 8pm local time via iHeartRadio's YouTube channel. Fans can also listen to the show via iHeartRadio's Hit Nation and Today's Mix stations.

Get pumped for the exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Maroon 5 by listening to her JORDI songs below.

Maroon 5

