Illinois Lottery: $56 Million Could Be Yours If You Bought A Ticket Here

You could be a millionaire if you bought your Mega Millions lottery ticket at a Crestwood gas station.

Illinois Lottery officials confirmed that a $56 million ticket — the largest won statewide since 2017 — sold Tuesday (June 8). It was sold at the Citgo gas station on South Pulaski Road.

“I don’t know if the winner has come forward yet,” store owners Cue and Nabila, who will now get a $500,000 selling bonus, told Chicago’s WGN9. “Hopefully, it’s a regular player. We will now be known as a lucky store, which is great.”

The Illinois Lottery walks players through the process of claiming winnings, should they snag that lucky ticket.

Here’s what you should do, according to the Illinois Lottery:

“First, be sure you sign the back of your ticket. Second, select one of the claim options below based on the amount you won. Third, make sure your ticket isn’t expired. You can check all expiration dates.”

For prizes over $1 million — like the lucky Citgo player’s winnings — here’s what the Illinois Lottery says you should do:

“Congratulations on your massive win! Please call the Illinois Lottery Claims Department at (217) 524-5147 immediately if you have won over $1 million.”

“If you have questions about any of the processes for claiming, please see our FAQs or call the Player Hotline at 1-800-252-1775.”

Find more into here.