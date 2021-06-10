Feedback

Kentucky Has Some Seriously Distracted Drivers

By Ginny Reese

June 11, 2021

Cell phone usage while driving makes United States highways and roads very scary and extremely treacherous.

So how distracted are Kentucky drivers?

WhistleOut conducted a study to determine just how distracted each state's drivers are.

Kentucky was as the 5th-most distracted state when driving. That means that there is definitely some room for improvement!

New Mexico came out as the number one state with the most distracted drivers. On the opposite end of that spectrum, Arkansas is the least distracted state.

According to the list, here are the top 25 states with the most distracted drivers:

  1. New Mexico
  2. Alabama
  3. Montana
  4. Washington
  5. Kentucky
  6. Kansas
  7. North Dakota
  8. Virginia
  9. Missouri
  10. Hawaii
  11. New Hampshire
  12. Michigan
  13. Georgia
  14. Louisiana
  15. Oregon
  16. New Jersey
  17. South Carolina
  18. Delaware
  19. Colorado
  20. West Virginia
  21. Idaho
  22. Ohio
  23. Wyoming
  24. Wisonsin
  25. Oklahoma

Click here to see the full study.

