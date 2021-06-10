Kentucky Has Some Seriously Distracted Drivers
By Ginny Reese
June 11, 2021
Photo: Getty Images
Cell phone usage while driving makes United States highways and roads very scary and extremely treacherous.
So how distracted are Kentucky drivers?
WhistleOut conducted a study to determine just how distracted each state's drivers are.
Kentucky was as the 5th-most distracted state when driving. That means that there is definitely some room for improvement!
New Mexico came out as the number one state with the most distracted drivers. On the opposite end of that spectrum, Arkansas is the least distracted state.
According to the list, here are the top 25 states with the most distracted drivers:
- New Mexico
- Alabama
- Montana
- Washington
- Kentucky
- Kansas
- North Dakota
- Virginia
- Missouri
- Hawaii
- New Hampshire
- Michigan
- Georgia
- Louisiana
- Oregon
- New Jersey
- South Carolina
- Delaware
- Colorado
- West Virginia
- Idaho
- Ohio
- Wyoming
- Wisonsin
- Oklahoma