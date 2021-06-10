Keystone XL Pipeline Project Canceled By Canadian Energy Company

The Canadian energy company behind the Keystone XL pipeline has canceled the controversial project. Construction on the pipeline has been delayed for the past 12 years over fierce opposition from environmentalists and Native American tribes that live near the proposed path of the pipeline.

President Barack Obama denied an application filed by TransCanada, which is now TC Energy Corp., in 2011, but allowed the company to reapply. He rejected the second application, but it was later approved by President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden revoked the approval on his first day in office, putting the project in jeopardy.

TC Energy said it consulted with Canadian officials and decided to cancel the project. The company said it "will continue to coordinate with regulators, stakeholders, and Indigenous groups to meet its environmental and regulatory commitments and ensure a safe termination of and exit from the project."

Canadian officials said they were disappointed in the decision to stop building the pipeline, which would have transported 830,000 barrels of crude oil per day from the Alberta tar sands to Nebraska.

"We remain disappointed and frustrated with the circumstances surrounding the Keystone XL project, including the cancellation of the presidential permit for the pipeline's border crossing," Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said in a statement.

While environmental groups cheered the project's cancellation, Republicans blasted President Biden for his decision to revoke the project's approval.

"President Biden killed the Keystone XL pipeline and with it, thousands of good-paying American jobs," said Senator John Barrasso of Wyoming, the ranking Republican on the Senate Energy Committee. "On Inauguration Day, the president signed an executive order that ended pipeline construction and handed one thousand workers pink slips. Now, ten times that number of jobs will never be created. At a time when gasoline prices are spiking, the White House is celebrating the death of a pipeline that would have helped bring Americans relief."