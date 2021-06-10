LISTEN: Wolf Alice Drop New Album 'Blue Weekend' - And Fans Are Here For It
By Kelly Fisher
June 10, 2021
Wolf Alice fans are buzzing over the English rock band’s latest album, some hailing it “the greatest album of the last 10 years,” and “beyond my wildest dreams and highest expectations.”
Blue Weekend, which released Saturday (June 5), marks the group’s first full-length record since Visions Of A Life in 2017.
“OUR 3RD ALBUM BLUE WEEKEND IS OUT NOW?! We put our hearts in to this album and it means nothing more to see you all enjoy it oh man thank you endlessly for all your kind words and all your support. Love you,” Wolf Alice writes in a note on the band’s website.
The day before releasing Blue Weekend, Wolf Alice bassist Theo Ellis tweeted:
“Proper wanted to say something about the new record but really still can’t find the right words, I am so lucky to do this with these 3 ppl every day and am still in awe of them and their talents”
Since its release, fans have been raving about the latest project by Ellis and bandmates Joff Oddie, Joel Dilla and Ellie Roswell.
“Genuine, sensitive, overwhelming new record… thank YOU for giving birth to this. Cheers,” one fan responded.
“NO DOUBT ALBUM OF THE YEAR,” another said.
And, of course, some fans are ready to hear it in person:
“It's fantastic. Can't commend you enough and I really, really can't wait to dance along to this live! Thanks for all these wonderful tunes.”
Luckily, Wolf Alice will kick off shows in the U.K., Ireland and the U.S.
Find info about tour dates and tickets here.