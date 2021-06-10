LISTEN: Wolf Alice Drop New Album 'Blue Weekend' - And Fans Are Here For It

Wolf Alice fans are buzzing over the English rock band’s latest album, some hailing it “the greatest album of the last 10 years,” and “beyond my wildest dreams and highest expectations.”

Blue Weekend, which released Saturday (June 5), marks the group’s first full-length record since Visions Of A Life in 2017.

“OUR 3RD ALBUM BLUE WEEKEND IS OUT NOW?! We put our hearts in to this album and it means nothing more to see you all enjoy it oh man thank you endlessly for all your kind words and all your support. Love you,” Wolf Alice writes in a note on the band’s website.

The day before releasing Blue Weekend, Wolf Alice bassist Theo Ellis tweeted:

“Proper wanted to say something about the new record but really still can’t find the right words, I am so lucky to do this with these 3 ppl every day and am still in awe of them and their talents”