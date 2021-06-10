Lorde Returns With New Song 'Solar Power,' Announces New Album
By Taylor Fields
June 10, 2021
Lorde is finally back! The singer/songwriter has returned with long-awaited new music via her brand new song "Solar Power," AND announced there is more new music on the way in her new album, also called Solar Power.
"Solar Power" was co-written and co-produced by Lorde and Jack Antonoff (who also contributes guitar and drums on the song), and also features Phoebe Bridgers and Clairo who both sing backup vocals. The song is perfect as the warmer weather and summer approaches as she sings, "I hate the winter, can't stand the cold/ I tend to cancel all the plans (So sorry, I can't make it)/ But when the heat comes, something takes a hold/ Can I kick it? Yeah, I can." She adds in the chorus, "Turn it on in a new kind of bright/ It's solar (Solar, solar, solar)/ Come on and let the bliss begin/ Blink three times when you feel it kicking in."
"Solar Power" also comes with a beachy music video, co-directed by Lorde and Joel Kefali.
In a newsletter sent to fans, Lorde said of her new music:
"It's my divine pleasure to be introducing you, at long last, to my third studio album, SOLAR POWER. The first song, also called SOLAR POWER and written and produced by myself and Jack, is the first of the rays. It's about that infections, flirtatious, summer energy that takes hold of us all, come June (or December, if you're a Southern Hemisphere baby like me but I know that's literally IMPOSSIBLE for you all to wrap your little heads around so don't worry about it!!). I made everything with friends here in New Zealand. My best mate Ophelia took the cover photo, lying on the sand as I leapt over her, both of us laughing. The director who made my first ever music video, Joel, helped me create the videos, building an entire cinematic universe that I can't wait for you to see."
She added, "The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalising the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I'm outdoors. In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I've learnt to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through."