Lorde Returns With New Song 'Solar Power,' Announces New Album

Lorde is finally back! The singer/songwriter has returned with long-awaited new music via her brand new song "Solar Power," AND announced there is more new music on the way in her new album, also called Solar Power.

"Solar Power" was co-written and co-produced by Lorde and Jack Antonoff (who also contributes guitar and drums on the song), and also features Phoebe Bridgers and Clairo who both sing backup vocals. The song is perfect as the warmer weather and summer approaches as she sings, "I hate the winter, can't stand the cold/ I tend to cancel all the plans (So sorry, I can't make it)/ But when the heat comes, something takes a hold/ Can I kick it? Yeah, I can." She adds in the chorus, "Turn it on in a new kind of bright/ It's solar (Solar, solar, solar)/ Come on and let the bliss begin/ Blink three times when you feel it kicking in."

"Solar Power" also comes with a beachy music video, co-directed by Lorde and Joel Kefali.