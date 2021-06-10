Mac Jones Reveals New Nickname Given To Him By Cam Newton
By Jason Hall
June 10, 2021
New England Patriots rookie Mac Jones said his relationship with fellow quarterback Cam Newton has been good early in OTAs, and he's even gotten a new nickname out of it.
During Thursday's (June 10) media session, Jones revealed Newton calls him "Mac & Cheese."
The two quarterbacks are competing for the Patriots' starting job, which head coach Bill Belichick reaffirmed is Newton's to lose after the team selected Jones at No. 15 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and would remain so until Jones or third-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham were "ready to challenge and compete."
New England also re-signed veteran backup Brian Hoyer last month, who is expected to compete with Stidham for third on the depth chart.
"Cam Newton's our quarterback," Belichick said during the Patriots' draft press conference in April. "Whatever time Jarrett or Mac are ready to challenge and compete, we'll see how that goes. But right now for Mac, he's just got a lot of learning in front of him. I know he's very anxious to get going and get started on it."
In March, the Patriots re-signed Newton, despite a disappointing first season with the franchise. The former NFL MVP threw for 2,657 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions, while going 7-8 as a starter in 15 games.
Newton and the Patriots agreed to a one-year contract "worth up to $13.6 million," sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The Patriots finished the 2020 season with a 7-9 overall record, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008.
Jones led Alabama to a College Football National Championship and was third in the Heisman voting behind teammate DeVonta Smith and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence during his lone season as Alabama's full-time starting quarterback.
Jones threw for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns and four interceptions on 311 of 402 passing -- while also recording one rushing touchdown -- while leading the Crimson Tide to a 13-0 record in 2020.
Jones also made four starts in the absence of Tua Tagovailoa following a season-ending injury in 2019.