Man Dumps 80,000 Pennies On Ex-Wife's Lawn For Final Child Support Payment

Last month, a Virginia man who was fed up with making child support payments dumped 80,000 pennies on his ex-wife's front lawn. Avery Sanford was in the middle of an online class when her father showed up with a landscaping trailer and begun dumping the coins onto the property.

"I just turned 18. When I was in the middle of class, my dad came by. He had rented a trailer," Sanford told WTVR. "He pulled up in front of the house and turned the trailer on so it dumped out all the pennies on the grass, and my mom came out and was like, 'What are you dumping in my yard?' She didn't know who it was until he shouted, 'It's your final child support payment."

Avery told the station that she was upset that her father didn't think about how his actions would make her, her sister or her mother feel.

"It's not just my mom he's trying to embarrass, it's also me and my sister, and it's upsetting that he didn't consider that before he did that," Sanford said.

After he left, Avery headed outside and used a snow shovel to pick up the pennies. Once all the coins had been collected, Avery said that her family decided they would donate the money to help those in need.

She said that they will be giving the money to Safe Harbor, a domestic abuse center.

"Turning around and donating that money to moms and children in need, I feel like that really turns this situation into a positive. You can learn from it," Avery said.