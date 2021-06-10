Police Warn Beachgoers Of Unique 'Sunbather' On North Carolina Shores

As Summer approaches, bringing sunny days and warm weather, many people make plans to travel to the beach for a fun adventure and soak up some sun. But as it turns out, it isn't just humans who love to lay out.

The Oak Island Police Department, along the shores of North Carolina, are warning beachgoers to avoid any alligators who may be relaxing on the beach. The police department took to its Facebook page, sharing a "highly educational post" they made in 2020 as they had been receiving several 911 calls from concerned beachgoers.

"Leave them alone! We will not remove them just because you are concerned," the post read.

According to the department, the island in the Intracoastal Waterway is the gators' natural habitat, so it is likely that visitors will see one or two hanging around.