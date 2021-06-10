Powerball Winner: Results Delayed Due To Processing Issue

Powerball is dealing with a processing issue that has delayed detailed results for Wednesday (June 9) night's drawing, which has made winning tickets unable to be cashed as of Thursday (June 10) morning.

"The Powerball drawing from last night is complete and winning numbers have been posted to the Powerball website. There has been a delay in finalizing the draw results that will allow the jackpot for the next drawing to be calculated and winning tickets to be paid," Powerball announced in a press release on its official website. "While the majority of jurisdictions were able to verify the number of winners in each prize tier quickly, additional processing time was required for one jurisdiction. While we apologize for the delay in delivering the information to the public, the additional time enables us to ensure that we are reporting the official and verified number of prize winners.

"Please hold on to your tickets, and we will let you know when retailers are able to make claims on winning tickets from the June 9, 2021 drawing."

The numbers from Wednesday night's drawing are listed below:

NUMBERS: 54-46-28-50-19

POWERBALL: 9

POWER PLAY: 2x

The Powerball jackpot initially reset after a ticket purchased in Lutz, Florida matched all six numbers to win the $238 million grand prize on March 27, which was the second time a player won the jackpot in 2021.

A ticket purchased in Florida matched all six numbers to win the $285.6 million grand prize last Saturday (June 5), leading to the game resetting again this week.

The Powerball and Mega Millions games offered a combined jackpot of more than $1.7 billion in January.

Both jackpots increase during each following game until there's a jackpot winning ticket matching all six numbers drawn, which includes the additional Mega Millions "gold ball" or Powerball in each respective game.

The Powerball jackpot has exceeded the half a billion mark nine times during its existence. On January 20, the Powerball jackpot reached $731.1 million ($548.8 million cash option) which was the third largest jackpot in the game's history.

A single Powerball ticket sold in Maryland matched all six numbers to win the $731.1 jackpot.

Three tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee won the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot in January 2016, which set the record for the world's largest jackpot (cash value and annuity) and was the ninth largest cash value per ticket.

Mega Millions' jackpot reached $1.05 billion, with a cash option of $776.6 million on Friday, January 22, before a player in Michigan matched all six numbers. The jackpot was the second largest cash value ticket in lottery history.

The Mega Millions jackpot has exceeded the billion mark twice in its existence. In October 2018, a ticket was sold in South Carolina winning $1.537 billion ($878 million cash value), which is the world's largest jackpot for a single ticket and the largest cash value for a single ticket.

