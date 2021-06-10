See How Distracted Oklahoma Drivers Are

Cell phone usage while driving makes United States highways and roads very scary and extremely treacherous.

So how distracted are Oklahoma drivers?

WhistleOut conducted a study to determine just how distracted each state's drivers are.

Oklahoma was as the 25th-most distracted state when driving, falling right in the middle. That means that there is definitely some room for improvement.

New Mexico came out as the number one state with the most distracted drivers. On the opposite end of that spectrum, Arkansas is the least distracted state.

According to the list, here are the top 25 states with the most distracted drivers:

New Mexico Alabama Montana Washington Kentucky Kansas North Dakota Virginia Missouri Hawaii New Hampshire Michigan Georgia Louisiana Oregon New Jersey South Carolina Delaware Colorado West Virginia Idaho Ohio Wyoming Wisonsin Oklahoma

Click here to see the full study.