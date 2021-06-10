See Where Michigan Ranks For 2021's Best And Worst States For Jobs

Finding a job can be difficult. There are a lot of factors that go into searching and landing your dream job.

Researching job openings, updating resumes, and preparing for interviews is stressful enough, especially if your field is currently low on job opportunities where you live.

As of May 2021, the national unemployment rate is 5.8%. So if you're looking for a fresh start and want to move to a new state where jobs are more available, WalletHub has made it easy and compiled a list of which states are the best and worst for jobs in 2021.

The report states that WalletHub compared all 50 states and looked at 35 "key indicators" of job-market strength, opportunity, and a healthy economy. The data reviewed factors like employment growth, median annual income, and job satisfaction.

Placing in the bottom 10 for 2021's Best And Worst States For Jobs, Michigan ranked No. 42 with an overall score of 46.70 out of 100.

Here are the Top 10 best states for jobs in 2021:

South Dakota Nebraska Washington New Hampshire Utah North Dakota Kansas Vermont Delaware Colorado

Here are the Top 10 worst states for jobs in 2021:

No. 41: Nevada

No. 42: Michigan

No. 43: New Mexico

No. 44: Illinois

No. 45: Mississippi

No. 46: Hawaii

No. 47: Louisiana

No. 48: Pennsylvania

No. 49: West Virginia

No. 50: Kentucky

Below is a map from WalletHub showing where each state ranks on the list.