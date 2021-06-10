Feedback

The 'Gossip Girl' Reboot's First Trailer Just Dropped

By Emily Lee

June 10, 2021

Photo: HBO Max

Attention, Upper East Siders: Gossip Girl is back.

On Thursday (June 10), HBO Max dropped the first full-length trailer for the Gossip Girl reboot. Following an all-new group of Constance Billard students, this updated version of the mega-popular teen drama aims to explore "just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years" since the original series aired.

Showrunner Joshua Safran, a writer and executive producer on the original series, is at the helm of the reboot. The series stars Jordan AlexanderEli BrownThomas DohertyTavi GevinsonEmily Alyn LindEvan MockZion MorenoWhitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith.

"This extension of the pop culture classic takes us back to the Upper East Side finding a new generation of New York private school teens being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark," a press release for the show reads.

Gossip Girl begins streaming July 8 on HBO Max. Will you be tuning in?

Chat About The 'Gossip Girl' Reboot's First Trailer Just Dropped

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.