The 'Gossip Girl' Reboot's First Trailer Just Dropped

Attention, Upper East Siders: Gossip Girl is back.

On Thursday (June 10), HBO Max dropped the first full-length trailer for the Gossip Girl reboot. Following an all-new group of Constance Billard students, this updated version of the mega-popular teen drama aims to explore "just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years" since the original series aired.

Showrunner Joshua Safran, a writer and executive producer on the original series, is at the helm of the reboot. The series stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith.

"This extension of the pop culture classic takes us back to the Upper East Side finding a new generation of New York private school teens being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark," a press release for the show reads.