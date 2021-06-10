Feedback

Three Dead, Including Toddler And Gunman In A Shooting At Florida Publix

By Bill Galluccio

June 10, 2021

Police Line
Photo: Getty Images

Three people were killed in a shooting at a Publix in Royal Palm Beach, Florida. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said that when deputies arrived at the scene, all three victims were deceased. The victims included a man, a woman, and a toddler. One of the victims was identified as the shooter. Officials have not released the identity of the victims or said if they were related.

"Detectives are investigating a shooting that took place INSIDE Publix in RPB. Upon arrival deputies located three individuals deceased from gunshot wounds, one adult male, one adult female and one child. The shooter is one of the deceased. This was NOT an active shooter situation," the department wrote on Twitter.

Authorities have not determined a motive for the shooting, and detectives are continuing to investigate.

"This one is hard. You don't like to hear about these things in your district. You don't like to hear about them anywhere in the country," Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay said.

Chat About Three Dead, Including Toddler And Gunman In A Shooting At Florida Publix

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.