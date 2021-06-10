Three Dead, Including Toddler And Gunman In A Shooting At Florida Publix

Three people were killed in a shooting at a Publix in Royal Palm Beach, Florida. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said that when deputies arrived at the scene, all three victims were deceased. The victims included a man, a woman, and a toddler. One of the victims was identified as the shooter. Officials have not released the identity of the victims or said if they were related.

"Detectives are investigating a shooting that took place INSIDE Publix in RPB. Upon arrival deputies located three individuals deceased from gunshot wounds, one adult male, one adult female and one child. The shooter is one of the deceased. This was NOT an active shooter situation," the department wrote on Twitter.

Authorities have not determined a motive for the shooting, and detectives are continuing to investigate.

"This one is hard. You don't like to hear about these things in your district. You don't like to hear about them anywhere in the country," Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay said.