Trina & Eve To Face Off In Next 'VERZUZ' Battle

The first VERZUZ events of the Summer are set!

On Wednesday (June 19), Eve and Trina were announced as the artists who will be facing off in the next VERZUZ battle. The two rappers are scheduled to go hit for hit on June 16.

The music series also announced the date of Soulja Boy and Bow Wow's highly-anticipated battle. The VERZUZ event will take place days after Eve's and Trina's on June 26. As fans know, Soulja and Bow have been trolling each other on social media for weeks, with each taking shots at the other's musical catalog, cultural impact, and more.