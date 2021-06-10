Trina & Eve To Face Off In Next 'VERZUZ' Battle
By Lauren Crawford
June 10, 2021
The first VERZUZ events of the Summer are set!
On Wednesday (June 19), Eve and Trina were announced as the artists who will be facing off in the next VERZUZ battle. The two rappers are scheduled to go hit for hit on June 16.
The music series also announced the date of Soulja Boy and Bow Wow's highly-anticipated battle. The VERZUZ event will take place days after Eve's and Trina's on June 26. As fans know, Soulja and Bow have been trolling each other on social media for weeks, with each taking shots at the other's musical catalog, cultural impact, and more.
VERZUZ additionally shared the third date for the third battle of the Summer, which is set for July 1, and told fans to "stay tuned" for an upcoming "International VERZUZ."
The music series' announcement comes weeks after VERZUZ co-creators Timbaland and Swizz Beatz held a rematch battle for a live audience in Miami, Florida.
Photo: Getty Images