USA Basketball Plans To Hold Olympic Camps In Las Vegas

USA Basketball will make their last stop in Las Vegas before the Tokyo Olympics, reported ESPN.

Both the men's and women's teams will hold camps in July, each playing seven exhibitions against other Olympic-bound teams.

Coach Gregg Popovich will lead the men's USA Basketball in their training camp on July 6th. The Olympic teams from Spain, Nigeria, Australia, and Argentina will be joining them in Vegas for the camp.

Coach Dawn Staley will be coaching the women's USA Basketball camp, which will begin around July 12th. The Olympic teams from Australia and Nigeria will be joining Team USA for camp.

Argentina coach Sergio Hernandez said:

"We were lucky and, at the same time, we deserved it to get an organization like USA Basketball to extend this invitation to us. In such a complicated context it doesn't get better than this."

USA Basketball CEO Jim Tooley said:

"USA Basketball is proud to expand its partnership with MGM Resorts. We're excited to bring our national teams to their properties as we prepare for the challenging competition that lies ahead this summer."

Some top NBA players have expressed interest in being part of the Olympic team, such as Stephen Curry, Kawhi Leonard, and Damian Lillard.