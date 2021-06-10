Feedback

Why June 10th Matters in Rock History

By Dave Basner

June 10, 2021

It’s June 10th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1981, Steve Howe, Geoff Downes, John Wetton and Carl Palmer formed Asia

In 1991, Nirvana and Dinosaur Jr. kicked off an eight-date tour at the Gothic Theater in Denver.

In 1966, Big Brother & The Holding Company performed with their new lead singer, Janis Joplin, for the first time.

In 2006, the surviving members of Led Zeppelin met at a secret rehearsal space in England to prepare for their reunion performance at the Ahmet Ertegun tribute. It marked the first time since 1995 Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones played together.

In 1975, the Eagles released their fourth studio album, One of These Nights.

In 1986, Grateful Dead singer Jerry Garcia went into a five-day diabetic coma. The band had to pull out of their tour because of his health.

And in 2011, Jack White and Karen Elson threw a “divorce party” to celebrate their amicable breakup.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

