Why June 12th Matters in Rock History

By Dave Basner

June 10, 2022

David Lee Roth
Photo: Getty Images

It’s June 12th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1985, David Lee Roth confirmed he was leaving Van Halen

In 2005, Pink Floyd announced that they would reunite with former bassist Roger Waters, who left the band 20 years earlier. The set, which took place in July of that year at the Live 8 London concert, marked the first time the group played as a quartet since 1981’s The Wall tour.

In 2006, Korn were forced to cancel their European tour after singer Jonathan Davis was hospitalized with a blood disorder. 

In 1977, the number one single in the country was Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” off of their hit album, Rumours.

In 1982, Bruce Springsteen, James Taylor and Jackson Browne were among the performers at a rally in Central Park, New York for nuclear disarmament. There were 450,000 fans in the crowd.

And in 2009, the Beastie Boys played together for what would be the last time. It took place at the Bonnaroo Festival and soon after, Adam “MCA” Yauch would be diagnosed with cancer.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

